BRIEF-Viscom Q1 incoming orders increases by 36.3 pct to eur 20,156 thousand

May 11 (Reuters) - Viscom Ag:

* STRONG START TO 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR. VISCOM RECORDS REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER.

* Q1 REVENUE: EUR 19,542 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 11,124 THOUSAND, +75.7 %)

* Q1 INCOMING ORDERS: EUR 20,156 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 14,792 THOUSAND, +36.3 %)

* MANAGEMENT IS CONFIRMING ITS REVENUE TARGET OF BETWEEN EUR 80 MILLION AND EUR 85 MILLION AND AN EBIT-MARGIN OF BETWEEN 13 % AND 15 % FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR