4 months ago
BRIEF-Viscom sees revenue and earnings growth in Q1 2017
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
April 20, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Viscom sees revenue and earnings growth in Q1 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Viscom Ag

* Sees revenue and earnings growth in the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 EBIT 2,658 thousand euros ($2.86 million) (previous year: -1,221 thousand euros)

* Q1 revenue: 19,542 thousand euros (previous year: 11,124 thousand euros, +75.7 pct)

* Q1 order backlog: 18,684 thousand euros (previous year: 15,484 thousand euros, +20.7 pct)

* In addition, incoming orders rose considerably by around 36 pct from 14,792 thousand euros in Q1 of 2016 to 20,156 thousand euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

