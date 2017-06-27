US STOCKS-Wall Street slips on tech selloff
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct (Updates to open)
June 27 Viscount Mining Corp:
* Viscount Mining enters into long term agreement for additional acreage at its silver cliff property, Colorado
* Viscount Mining -silver cliff pit area extension agreement involves three components; access rights, land lease and option agreement to purchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 27 French construction materials company Saint Gobain said on Tuesday that it had been a victim of a cyberattack, and it had isolated its computer systems in order to protect data.