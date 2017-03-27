FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Vishay Precision Group and Nokomis Capital L.L.C. announces an agreement to further strengthen company's board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Vishay Precision Group Inc:

* Says co and Nokomis Capital L.L.C. today announced an agreement to further strengthen company's board of directors

* Vishay Precision Group says company and nokomis will work to identify a mutually agreeable individual to appoint to board as a new independent director

* Vishay Precision Group Inc - new director will serve on board's nominating & corporate governance committee and compensation committee

* Says Nokomis owns approximately 15.9 percent of VPG's outstanding common stock

* Vishay Precision Group-if such an independent director is not identified by June 30, 2017, wes cummins of Nokomis will be appointed to board

* Vishay Precision Group Inc - Nokomis has also agreed to customary standstill commitments

* Vishay Precision Group -Nokomis agreed to vote shares in favor of board's recommendations regarding director elections at 2017 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

