March 21 (Reuters) - Visiativ SA:

* FY EBITDA 6.2 million euros ($6.70 million) versus 3.8 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated net income group share 4.4 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago

* Confirms objective to continue profitable growth and expects to exceed 120 million euros in sales in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2o0RRf0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9248 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)