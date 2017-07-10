BRIEF-Seamless Distribution appoints Tomas Jalling as new CEO
* Seamless Distribution - board of Seamless Distribution and Peter Fredell have reached an agreement whereby Fredell leaves his position as CEO
July 11 Vista Group International Ltd
* Movio limited has signed a 5 year agreement with Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation to license anonymous Movio media data
* Fox will utilise movio media transactional data for purpose of research and analysis of moviegoers and movie audiences Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eminence Capital LP reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc as of June 29 - sec filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2ubcZGR) Further company coverage: