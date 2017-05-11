FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vista Outdoor posts Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
May 11, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Vista Outdoor posts Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Vista Outdoor Inc

* Vista Outdoor reports FY17 fourth quarter and full-year operating results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 sales $579 million versus I/B/E/S view $564.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2018 sales in a range of $2.36 billion to $2.42 billion.

* Vista Outdoor Inc - outlook for fiscal year 2018 EPS in a range of $1.10 to $1.30

* Sees 2018 free cash flow in a range of $175 million to $200 million

* Vista Outdoor Inc sees fiscal year 2018 capital expenditures of approximately $70 million

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vista Outdoor Inc - expect to generate approximately 22 to 24 percent of annual revenue guidance in q1

* Vista Outdoor Inc - expect to generate approximately 10 percent of annual EPS guidance during Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

