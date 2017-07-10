BRIEF-Neothetics announces review of strategic alternatives
* Neothetics Inc - Intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources, including implementing a reduction in workforce
July 10 Vista Outdoor Inc:
* Vista Outdoor announces leadership transition
* Vista Outdoor Inc says that chairman and CEO Mark Deyoung is retiring from company and board of directors, effective immediately
* Says Michael Callahan appointed CEO and interim chairman of the board
* Vista Outdoor Inc - board of directors is conducting search for permanent CEO and has retained a leading executive search firm to assist in process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Neothetics Inc - Intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources, including implementing a reduction in workforce
OSLO/CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 Norway's Statoil and Canada's Husky Energy have hit dry wells in a prospect in the Atlantic offshore Newfoundland for which they had high hopes, Statoil said on Monday.