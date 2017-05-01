FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vistagen Therapeutics' largest stockholder signs 6-month lock-up agreement
May 1, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Vistagen Therapeutics' largest stockholder signs 6-month lock-up agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Vistagen Therapeutics Inc

* Vistagen Therapeutics' largest stockholder signs 6-month lock-up agreement

* Vistagen Therapeutics - under agreement, stockholder and its affiliates agreed to not enter into any transaction involving co's securities during term of agreement

* Vistagen Therapeutics - term of agreement runs through late-Oct. 2017 and covers about 36 pct of co's issued, outstanding equity securities on an as converted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

