BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma says Ganga Exports sold 2.7 mln shares of co
Says Ganga Exports has sold 2.7 million equity shares of company representing 3.07 pct of paid up capital
July 11 VISTIN PHARMA ASA
* REG-VISTIN PHARMA ASA : VISTIN PHARMA ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS OPIOIDS AND CMO BUSINESS
* TRANSACTION WILL HAVE A POSITIVE NET CASH EFFECT OF NOK 140 - 150 MILLION, BEFORE ANY TRANSACTION COSTS
* ENTERED A SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH TPI ENTERPRISES LIMITED ("TPE") FOR SALE OF ITS OPIOIDS AND TABLET MANUFACTURING BUSINESS (CMO)
* TPE WILL PAY A CASH CONSIDERATION OF NOK 100 MILLION, AS WELL AS VALUE OF INVENTORY TRANSFERRED AT DATE OF CLOSING
TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED EARLY IN Q4 OF 2017.
* Following successful FDA marketing clearance of the compuflo(tm) epidural instrument, Milestone Scientific appoints Daniel Goldberger as CEO to lead transition to a commercially focused global medical device company