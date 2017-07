July 13 (Reuters) - VISTIN PHARMA ASA

* REG-VISTIN PHARMA ASA : AGREEMENT TO SELL OPIOIDS AND CMO BUSINESS - EXTENDED ANNOUNCEMENT

* TRANSACTION WILL HAVE A POSITIVE NET CASH EFFECT OF NOK 140 - 150 MILLION, BEFORE ANY TRANSACTION COSTS

* ‍SAYS TPI WILL PAY A CASH CONSIDERATION OF NOK 100 MILLION, AS WELL AS VALUE OF INVENTORY TRANSFERRED AT DATE OF CLOSING.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)