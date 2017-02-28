BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of Euro-denominated senior notes
* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes
Feb 28 Vistin Pharma Asa
* Recorded total revenue and income of 93.6 million Norwegian crowns ($11.19 million) in Q4 of 2016, compared to 104.5 million crowns in Q4 of 2015
* Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 ended at minus 1.5 million crowns, while the full-year figure showed a positive 29.5 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3617 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 7 NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he believes there is enough support in the House of Representatives to pass the Republican healthcare plan, which has been criticized by some conservative groups and members of Congress.