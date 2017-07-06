July 6 Vistra Energy Corp
* Vistra energy announces agreement to acquire 1,054 mw ccgt
plant in odessa, texas
* Deal for $350 million purchase price plus spark
spread-based earn-out payable only if market conditions
meaningfully improve
* Says asset purchase to be funded with cash on hand
