BRIEF-Far East Holdings International says group expects to record HY loss
* Group is expected to record an unaudited loss attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 June 2017
July 4 VISTULA GROUP SA:
* JUNE REVENUE 60.3 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 12.3 PERCENT YOY
* JUNE MARGIN AT ABOUT 50.7 PERCENT, DOWN 0.6 P.P. YOY
* PRELIM H1 MARGIN AT ABOUT 51.7 PERCENT, DOWN 0.8 P.P. YOY
* PRELIM H1 REVENUE 307.8 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 12.4 PERCENT YOY
* Lindex says firm was one of its most important suppliers (Adds quotes from firms, details)