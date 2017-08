May 15 (Reuters) - Visual China Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 1.8 billion yuan ($261.05 million) commercial paper, 200 million yuan medium-term notes

* Says unit plans to acquire 35 percent stake in education firm for 110 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pNIpw4; bit.ly/2qjeHCH; bit.ly/2rgGgtS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8953 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)