BRIEF-China Traditional Chinese Medicine expected to record an increase of net profit for year ended 31 december 2016
March 7 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd:
Feb 28 Visual China Group Co Ltd
* Says unit signs strategic cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lZWoAC
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 7 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd:
* Zongwei Health (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) and Gaoxinqi Hosin entered into limited partnership agreement
NEW YORK, March 7 China telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp has agreed to pay more than $800 million to settle with U.S. authorities over allegations it violated U.S. laws restricting the sale of American-made technology to Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter.