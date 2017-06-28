BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline says US regulatory submission for mepolizumab in EGPA
* Submission of a supplemental biologics license application (SBLA) to United States Food and Drug Administration
June 28 VITA 34 AG:
* AT AGM, SUPERVISORY BOARD'S PROPOSAL TO RESUBMIT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD, HANS GEORG GIERING DID NOT REACH A MAJORITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Submission of a supplemental biologics license application (SBLA) to United States Food and Drug Administration
* Roche Holding Ag - added 22q11.2 deletion testing to menu of harmony prenatal test