5 months ago
BRIEF-Vita 34 FY revenues up 15 pct at 16.3 million euros
March 13, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Vita 34 FY revenues up 15 pct at 16.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Vita 34 AG:

* FY sales revenues increased by 15.0 percent to 16.3 million euros following 14.2 million euros previous year

* FY EBITDA in reporting period was 2.3 million euros (fiscal year 2015 adjusted for one-time acquisition-related effects: 0.8 million euros)

* FY EBIT of 0.8 million euros was also clearly higher than prior year's value, which adjusted for one-time acquisition-related effects was -1.5 million euros

* Proposes to pay a dividend in amount of 0.16 euros per share for 2016

* For 2017 expects an increase in revenue of 7 to 10 percent and a continuing stable and high EBITDA margin of some 15 percent thanks to expansion of sales regions and even greater penetration of existing markets

* Total operating revenues in current year are expended to be at prior year's level, corrected for special effects, which is equivalent to an increase of c. 3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

