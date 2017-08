May 16 (Reuters) - VITA 34 AG:

* Q1 REVENUES INCREASED IN FIRST THREE MONTHS BY 7.1 PERCENT TO EUR 4.1 MILLION

* Q1 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME ALSO INCREASED BY 8.4 PERCENT TO EUR 4.3 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 4.0 MILLION)

* Q1 EBITDA ATTAINED EUR 0.7 MILLION, THUS NEARLY DOUBLING AS COMPARED WITH PRIOR YEAR'S FIGURE (Q1 2016: EUR 0.3 MILLION)