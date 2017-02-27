BRIEF-Party City Holdco announces acquisition of Granmark
* Party City purchased an 85% interest in Granmark valued at approximately $22 million
Feb 28 Vita Group Ltd :
* "There will likely be some softening of profitability on a per connection basis in second half of financial year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds New Zealand dollar reaction, analyst quote, and context) WELLINGTON, March 8 Global dairy prices dropped more than expected at an auction held early on Wednesday and recorded a second consecutive fall at the twice-monthly sales, denting a recovery in milk values. Average prices fell 6.3 percent at the Global Dairy Trade auction, with an average selling price of $3,512 per tonne, as supply rose at a time of year when it normally falls. The index fell 3.2 percent at
BRUSSELS, March 7 European national consumer agencies plan joint action to seek compensation for Volkswagen drivers who bought emissions-cheating diesel cars on the strength of their green credentials, the European Commission said on Tuesday.