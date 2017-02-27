UPDATE 1-Dairy prices fall further than expected in second consecutive drop

(Adds New Zealand dollar reaction, analyst quote, and context) WELLINGTON, March 8 Global dairy prices dropped more than expected at an auction held early on Wednesday and recorded a second consecutive fall at the twice-monthly sales, denting a recovery in milk values. Average prices fell 6.3 percent at the Global Dairy Trade auction, with an average selling price of $3,512 per tonne, as supply rose at a time of year when it normally falls. The index fell 3.2 percent at