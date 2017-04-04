BRIEF-Vita Group responds to Fairfax Media article

April 4 (Reuters) - Vita Group Ltd-

* Vtg response to Fairfax Media Article published 4 April 2017

* Is aware of article published in media titled: "Leak reveals Telstra's considering taking back high performing stores from licensees"

* Article alleges that Telstra has identified a number of stores that it could 'take back control by not renewing telstra dealership agreement (tda) with licensees'

* Telstra and vita group have a relationship presently governed by a master license agreement

* Terms of master license agreement are confidential and any significant changes to it are subject to mutual agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: