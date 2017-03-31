FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Vital Energy enters into an agreement with a third party
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 31, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Vital Energy enters into an agreement with a third party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Vital Energy Inc:

* Vital Energy - entered into an agreement with a third party whereby the third party has committed to spend up to $10.5 million

* Vital Energy says the $10.5 million will be spent among other things, drill, frac, test, complete and equip up to 7 one mile horizontal test wells on one of co's project areas

* Says it will be operator of phase 1 drilling program

* Says drilling is expected to commence immediately after spring break up 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

