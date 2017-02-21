FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe announces changes to board of directors
February 21, 2017 / 10:28 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe announces changes to board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe Inc

* Company will add two new independent directors in next two months.

* Announces changes to board of directors

* As result, immediately following 2017 annual meeting of shareholders, board is expected to return to its current size of 10 members

* Says both new directors will independent directors and will not be a current or former employee

* Says intends to temporarily increase size of board of directors from 10 members to 12

* Company will identify one candidate and carlson capital, one of company's largest shareholders, will propose another candidate

* Says two current board members will not stand for re-election at 2017 annual meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

