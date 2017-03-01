FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe Inc Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.49
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe Inc Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.49

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe Inc

* Vitamin Shoppe Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.49

* Q4 sales $304.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $311.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.95 to $2.20

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Vitamin Shoppe Inc says sees FY total comparable sales growth flat to low single digit negative

* Vitamin Shoppe Inc says sees 2017 total comparable sales growth flat to low single digit negative

* Vitamin Shoppe Inc sees FY capital expenditures of approximately $45 million

* Vitamin Shoppe Inc says Q4 include $39.2 million, or $0.98 per share, impairment charge associated with Nutri-Force goodwill and other intangible assets

* Sees 2017 total comparable sales growth flat to low single digit negative

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vitamin Shoppe Inc says total comparable sales were down 2.2% in quarter

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.18, revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vitamin Shoppe Inc says "top line growth is not yet where we want it to be as Q4 comparable sales were disappointing, but generally in line with our expectations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

