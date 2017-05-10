FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe sees FY 2017 adjusted EPS $1.50-$1.75 excluding items
May 10, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe sees FY 2017 adjusted EPS $1.50-$1.75 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe Inc

* Vitamin shoppe, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 sales $316.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $325.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 to $0.42 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.50 to $1.75 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.03 to $1.28

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Vitamin shoppe inc - "overall performance in quarter was disappointing due to lower comparable sales and ongoing challenges at nutri-force"

* Vitamin shoppe inc - sees 2017 total comparable sales growth rate of negative low to mid single digit

* Vitamin shoppe inc - sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $45 million

* Vitamin shoppe inc qtrly total comparable sales down 6.3%, includes approximate 2.5% negative impact from a change in loyalty program

* Vitamin shoppe inc - for 2q17, company expects gaap a fully diluted earnings per share loss of $0.07 to positive earnings per share of $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $327.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.04, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

