BRIEF-Mineralbrunnen Ueberkingen Teinach confirms 2017 forecast
FORECAST 2017 CONFIRMED
June 23 Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd :
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
* FY group's revenue was HK$5,406 million, down 3%
* Says a final dividend of HK27.1 cents per ordinary share has been proposed
* A special dividend of HK4.2 cents per ordinary share has been proposed for FY17
Says total dividend per ordinary share for the year increased by 16% to HK35.1 cents
COLOMBO, June 22 Sri Lankan shares fell on Thursday in low turnover, retreating from a 17-month closing high, as investors awaited the central bank's monetary policy review.