July 6 VITEC SOFTWARE GROUP AB (PUBL)

* REG-VITEC SOFTWARE GROUP AB: VITEC ACQUIRES MV-NORDIC A/S IN DENMARK

* PAYMENT IS IN CASH AND A CONVERTIBLE BOND WITH DEVIATION FROM SHAREHOLDERS' PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS IN ACCORDANCE WITH AUTHORIZATION OF AGM 2017-04-25

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO DIRECTLY RESULT IN AN INCREASE IN EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR VITEC

* CONVERTIBLE BONDS DURATION IS 3 YEARS, WHICH AT FULL CONVERSION DILUTES CAPITAL BY 0.8%