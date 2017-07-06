UPDATE 1-Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics, deal worth up to $1 bln
* Company looking to diversify away from office equipment (Recasts and adds details of the deal)
July 6 VITEC SOFTWARE GROUP AB (PUBL)
* REG-VITEC SOFTWARE GROUP AB: VITEC ACQUIRES MV-NORDIC A/S IN DENMARK
* PAYMENT IS IN CASH AND A CONVERTIBLE BOND WITH DEVIATION FROM SHAREHOLDERS' PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS IN ACCORDANCE WITH AUTHORIZATION OF AGM 2017-04-25
* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO DIRECTLY RESULT IN AN INCREASE IN EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR VITEC
* CONVERTIBLE BONDS DURATION IS 3 YEARS, WHICH AT FULL CONVERSION DILUTES CAPITAL BY 0.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, July 6 EU antitrust regulators accused German drugmaker Merck KGaA, General Electric and Japan's Canon of providing misleading information during their merger deals, as regulators stepped up their crackdown on such practices.