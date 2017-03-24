BRIEF-Expert System signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group
* Signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group for cognitive computing solutions
March 24 Vitol Sa:
* 2016 turnover at $152 bln (2015: $168 bln)
* 2016 total traded volumes of crude and oil products of 351m mt versus 303m mt year ago
* Trading over 7 million barrels per day in 2016
* On the upstream side, our focus is very much on the development of the Sankofa Gye Nyame fields offshore Ghana, and operated by Eni Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
ZURICH, April 12 China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) has approved ChemChina's $43 billion planned takeover of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, the two companies said on Wednesday.