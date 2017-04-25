FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vitrolife Q1 EBITDA rises 53 pct yr/yr
April 25, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Vitrolife Q1 EBITDA rises 53 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Vitrolife AB

* Q1 sales amounted to SEK 244 (187) million

* Q1 operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 95 (62) million

* Q1 net sales growth was 27 percent in local currency

* Looking ahead, the market outlook is essentially unchanged and Vitrolife therefore anticipates a constantly expanding market, which in monetary terms is expected to grow by 5-10 percent per year in the foreseeable future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

