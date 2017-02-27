BRIEF-Finansbank proposes to pay stock dividend by 5 pct
* Total stock dividend value at 157.5 million lira ($42.75 million) to be distributed as bonus shares until June 30 Source text for Eikon:
Feb 27 Vitruvio Real Estate Socimi SA:
* Asset valuation at end-Dec. at 54.8 million euros ($58.0 million), up 2 percent versus valuation at June 30, 2016
* NAV per share at end-Dec. at 13.22 euros Source text: bit.ly/2murHl4 , bit.ly/2lL80ad Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 7 Insurer Lincoln Financial Group has paid $50.7 million to policyholders for lost insurance claims as part of a settlement, the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Tuesday.
* Signs letter of intent with Locum SA on sale of 99.81 percent stake in Gold Investments Sp. z o.o. for 12.6 million zlotys ($3.10 million) to Locum