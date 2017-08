May 24 (Reuters) - VIVANCO GRUPPE AG:

* FY OPERATING EBITDA OF EUR 0.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: LOSS EUR 0.4 MILLION).

* FY NET PROFIT 6.56 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.17 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)