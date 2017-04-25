BRIEF-Vivendi CEO says a merger with Havas would 'make sense'

April 25 (Reuters) - Vivendi:

* Vivendi's chief executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine says a merger with advertising group Havas would 'make sense'

* Vivendi Chief Operating Officer Stephane Roussel says group aims to accelerate expansion in video games sector, with potential acquisitions

* Vivendi General Counsel Frederic Crepin says group received valuation estimates for Universal Music Group of about 20 billion euros

* Vivendi Chairman Bollore says talks with telecoms operator Orange only focus on potential commercial agreements

* Bollore says priority for group is to boost share price through higher results, not dividends Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic)