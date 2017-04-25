FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Vivendi CEO says a merger with Havas would 'make sense'
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Vivendi CEO says a merger with Havas would 'make sense'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Vivendi:

* Vivendi's chief executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine says a merger with advertising group Havas would 'make sense'

* Vivendi Chief Operating Officer Stephane Roussel says group aims to accelerate expansion in video games sector, with potential acquisitions

* Vivendi General Counsel Frederic Crepin says group received valuation estimates for Universal Music Group of about 20 billion euros

* Vivendi Chairman Bollore says talks with telecoms operator Orange only focus on potential commercial agreements

* Bollore says priority for group is to boost share price through higher results, not dividends Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.