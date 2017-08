May 23 (Reuters) - Viveve Medical Inc

* Viveve secures $30 million debt financing with crg

* Viveve medical inc - new credit facility consists of $20 million to be drawn at closing

* Viveve medical inc - new credit facility alsoconsists of ability to access additional funding of up to an aggregate of $10 million

* Viveve medical inc - term of loan is six years with first four years being interest only Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: