BRIEF-Vivint Solar, Mercedes announce collaboration to bring home energy storage system to US

May 18 (Reuters) - Vivint Solar Inc

* Vivint Solar -Mercedes Benz and co announced exclusive strategic collaboration to bring Mercedes Benz customizable home energy storage system to united states

* Vivint Solar Inc says california is first u.s. Market where Vivint Solar will offer the solution directly to homeowners

* Vivint Solar -each mercedes-benz home energy storage system will consist of modular 2.5 kwh batteries that can be combined to create system as large as 20 kwh