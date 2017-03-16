FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vivint Solar posts Q4 adj. loss per share $0.41
March 16, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Vivint Solar posts Q4 adj. loss per share $0.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Vivint Solar Inc

* Vivint Solar announces fourth quarter 2016 and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $41.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.1 million

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.41

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vivint Solar Inc - MW booked of approximately 57 mws for quarter

* Vivint Solar Inc - Q1 of 2017, expect mw installed 43 to 46 mws

* Vivint Solar Inc - for full year 2017, expect mw installed 210 - 230 mws Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

