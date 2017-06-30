BRIEF-Insignia Systems appoints Jeffrey Jagerson as CFO
* Says Jeffrey Jagerson was appointed chief financial officer of Insignia Systems
June 30 Vivo Capital VIII Llc:
* Vivo Capital VIII Llc reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Selecta Biosciences Inc, as of June 26, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2svdWUQ)
* Says Jeffrey Jagerson was appointed chief financial officer of Insignia Systems
June 30 Even though a steady stream of money has flowed out of U.S. stocks into overseas markets, investors expect European and emerging market equities to rise further, supported by expectations for economic growth and accommodative central bank policies.