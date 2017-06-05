BRIEF-Vivocom Intl clarifiers on news regarding progress on Gateway Klang Contract

June 5 (Reuters) - Vivocom Intl Holdings Bhd
* Refers to article published in the edge with reference to progress on Vivocom’S Gateway Klang Contract
* Vivocom Intl says group has not received any official letter of termination from China Railway Construction Corporation (“CRCC”) for Gateway Klang Contract
* Says group had temporarily halted work on the contract site while awaiting further instruction from CRCC
* Says temporary halt was to facilitate on-going discussions between the project owner and CRCC
* Temporary halt of project is not expected to materially affect the earnings of Vivocom