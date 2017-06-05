FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vivocom Intl clarifiers on news regarding progress on Gateway Klang Contract
June 5, 2017 / 5:58 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Vivocom Intl clarifiers on news regarding progress on Gateway Klang Contract

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Vivocom Intl Holdings Bhd

* Refers to article published in the edge with reference to progress on Vivocom’S Gateway Klang Contract

* Vivocom Intl says group has not received any official letter of termination from China Railway Construction Corporation (“CRCC”) for Gateway Klang Contract

* Says group had temporarily halted work on the contract site while awaiting further instruction from CRCC

* Says temporary halt was to facilitate on-going discussions between the project owner and CRCC

* Temporary halt of project is not expected to materially affect the earnings of Vivocom Source text (bit.ly/2rrzQLG) Further company coverage:

