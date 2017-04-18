FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Vivocom Intl received and accepted letter of award
April 18, 2017 / 10:05 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Vivocom Intl received and accepted letter of award

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Vivocom Intl Holdings Bhd:

* Received and accepted a letter of award from PJD Construction for a contract amount os 13.5 million rgt

* Received and accepted a letter of award from PJD Construction sdn bhd; award for contract amount of 6.01 million rgt

* Projects are expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of vivocom for the duration of the projects

* Received and accepted a letter of award from Setiakon Builders for a contract amount of 25.2 million rgt Source text: [bit.ly/2oReBlz] Further company coverage:

