Feb 23 Vivopower International Plc:

* Vivopower International announces board approval of share repurchase program and appointment of Carl Weatherley-White as chief financial officer

* Vivopower International Plc says board of directors has authorized company to purchase up to $10 million of company's ordinary shares

* Says Carl Weatherley White appointed CFO

* Vivopower International Plc - Weatherley-White, formerly company's group finance director, replaces David Pilotte

* Vivopower International Plc - David Pilotte is retiring but will continue with company during a transition period