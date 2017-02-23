BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
Feb 23 Vivopower International Plc:
* Vivopower International announces board approval of share repurchase program and appointment of Carl Weatherley-White as chief financial officer
* Vivopower International Plc says board of directors has authorized company to purchase up to $10 million of company's ordinary shares
* Says Carl Weatherley White appointed CFO
* Vivopower International Plc - Weatherley-White, formerly company's group finance director, replaces David Pilotte
* Vivopower International Plc - David Pilotte is retiring but will continue with company during a transition period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy