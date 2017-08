BRIEF-Vocento FY EBITDA down 11.6 pct at 42.1 mln euros

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Vocento SA:

* FY net loss 60.0 million euros ($63.63 million) versus profit 4.1 million euros year ago

* Says FY comparable net profit positive at 3.2 million euros, but impact from changes in corporate tax lead to a reported net loss

* FY EBITDA 42.1 million euros versus 47.6 million euros year ago

* FY operating income 448.8 million euros versus 467.6 million euros year ago

* Net debt 66.4 million euros at end-Dec. versus 108.8 million euros at end-Dec. 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)