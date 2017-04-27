April 27 Vocera Communications Inc-

* Vocera announces first quarter revenue of $36.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 gaap loss per share $0.58 to $0.79

* Sees Q2 2017 gaap loss per share $0.23 to $0.28

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.05

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.24

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $36 million to $38 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $154 million to $161 million

* Q1 revenue rose 36 percent to $36.3 million

* Qtrly total revenue $ 36.3 million versus. $ 26.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $34.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $37.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $158.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vocera Communications Inc - company expects non-gaap net loss per share to be between $0.08 and $0.03 in q2

* Vocera Communications Inc - company expects non-gaap net loss per share to be between $0.08 and $0.03 in q2

* Vocera Communications Inc - company expects non-gaap net income per share to be between $0.02 and $0.19 in 2017