BRIEF-CombiMatrix Q1 loss per share $0.19
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 27 Vocera Communications Inc-
* Vocera announces first quarter revenue of $36.3 million
* Sees FY 2017 gaap loss per share $0.58 to $0.79
* Sees Q2 2017 gaap loss per share $0.23 to $0.28
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.05
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.24
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $36 million to $38 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $154 million to $161 million
* Q1 revenue rose 36 percent to $36.3 million
* Qtrly total revenue $ 36.3 million versus. $ 26.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $34.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $37.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $158.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vocera Communications Inc - company expects non-gaap net loss per share to be between $0.08 and $0.03 in q2
* Vocera Communications Inc - company expects non-gaap net income per share to be between $0.02 and $0.19 in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* EU source says document it cites started as ESM paper (Recasts with German finance ministry statement)