BRIEF-Uniserve enters share exchange agreement to acquire additional 20 pct of Glenbriar Technologies
July 5 Vocus Group Ltd:
* Vocus announces granting of non-exclusive due diligence
* Received a preliminary, indicative and non-binding proposal from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.
* Offer at a price of $3.50 cash per share
* Proposal from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. to acquire 100% of shares in Vocus
* Board determined it is in best interests of shareholders to grant KKR opportunity to conduct due diligence on a non-exclusive basis
MILAN, July 4 Italy's antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had launched an inquiry into possible abuse by Telecom Italia (TIM) in the rollout of ultrafast broadband in rural and sparsely populated areas.