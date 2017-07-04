July 5 Vocus Group Ltd:

* Vocus announces granting of non-exclusive due diligence

* Received a preliminary, indicative and non-binding proposal from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.​

* Offer at a price of $3.50 cash per share

* Proposal from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. to acquire 100% of shares in Vocus

* Board determined it is in best interests of shareholders to grant KKR opportunity to conduct due diligence on a non-exclusive basis​