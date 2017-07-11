July 11 Vocus Group Ltd

* Vocus announces receipt of second proposal

* On July 10 received a preliminary, indicative and non-binding proposal from Affinity Equity Partners (s) Pte and its affiliates to acquire all of shares in co

* Proposal at a price of $3.50 cash per share

* On 7th June received a preliminary, indicative and non-binding proposal from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. to acquire 100% of shares in Vocus