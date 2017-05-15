BRIEF-Vodacom Group FY HEPS rises to 923 cents

May 15 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd
* FY HEPS 923 cents versus 883 cents year ago
* FY South Africa data revenue grew 19.7 percent to r20 696 million
* FY group data revenue up 16.4%, supported by strategy of data network investment and device migration
* FY group capital expenditure of r11 292 million
* Final dividend per share of 435 cents, taking total dividend to 830 cents per share for year
* Target group service revenue growth of mid-single digit, previously low-to-mid single digit, over next three years
* Target group EBIT growth of mid-to-high single digit and capital intensity of 12-14% of group revenue over next three years
* Change to FY EBIT target reflects change in management short-term incentive targets, which are now based on EBIT, previously EBITDA
* Key growth areas remain robust, including data, for which customer demand remains strong