3 months ago
BRIEF-Vodacom says full-year HEPS at 923 cents vs 883 cents yr ago
#First Republic News
May 15, 2017 / 6:01 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Vodacom says full-year HEPS at 923 cents vs 883 cents yr ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd:

* Vodacom group ltd - heps 923 cents versus 883 cents year ago

* Vodacom group ltd - fy data revenue grew 19.7 percent to r20 696 million

* Vodacom group ltd - fy group data revenue up 16.4%, supported by strategy of data network investment and device migration

* Vodacom group ltd - fy group capital expenditure of r11 292 million

* Vodacom group ltd - final dividend per share of 435 cents, taking total dividend to 830 cents per share for year

* Vodacom group ltd - target group service revenue growth of mid-single digit, previously low-to-mid single digit, over next three years

* Vodacom group ltd - target group ebit growth of mid-to-high single digit and capital intensity of 12-14% of group revenue over next three years

* Vodacom group ltd - change to fy ebit target reflects change in management short-term incentive targets, which are now based on ebit, previously ebitda

* Vodacom group ltd - key growth areas remain robust, including data, for which customer demand remains strong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

