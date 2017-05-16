FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Vodafone India FY17 service revenue at 429.56 bln rupees
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
May 16, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Vodafone India FY17 service revenue at 429.56 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Vodafone India Ltd

* Vodafone maintained service revenue at INR 429.56 billion in FY17

* Says ebitda at INR 117.84 billion in FY17; FY ebitda margin of 27.3%

* Data ARPU (for users > 1mb) at INR 140 in Q4 FY17 versus INR 160 in Q4 fy16 Source Text: [Key Financial Highlights: Vodafone India Standalone figures: Steady Financial Performance · Vodafone maintained service revenue at INR 42,956 crores in FY17 despite aggressive new operator launch · Strong customer additions and growth in data revenues helped capture market share · EBITDA at INR 11,784 crores in FY17; a healthy EBITDA margin of 27.3% · Operating Free Cash Flow (OFCF) at INR 2,992 crores in FY17; · Sustained and prioritized capital investments of INR 8,311 crores in FY17; (Capex intensity of 19.3%) driven by significant investments in new broadband site roll-out to deliver superior customer experience and growth in key focus areas]

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.