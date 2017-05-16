BRIEF-Vodafone sees cash flow improvement as regulation, capex ease

May 16 (Reuters) - Vodafone

* Cfo says free cash flow step-up driven by growth in organic business as capex normalises

* Cfo says goal is continuing dividend cover, ceo says sees balance between investment needs and shareholder rewards

* Cfo says regulation will weigh on service revenue growth in Europe in fy18, drag of about 1 percent point

* Ceo says service revenue in uk "flattening", enterprise remains highly competitive

* Ceo says operational improvements in uk now visible

* Ceo says no plans to move out of the uk after brexit, for vodafone brexit does not make a big difference

* Ceo says no plan to put Ghana, other african units into Vodacom at the moment

* Cfo says India could quickly rebound Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)