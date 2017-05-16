FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Vodafone sees cash flow improvement as regulation, capex ease
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
May 16, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Vodafone sees cash flow improvement as regulation, capex ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Vodafone

* Cfo says free cash flow step-up driven by growth in organic business as capex normalises

* Cfo says goal is continuing dividend cover, ceo says sees balance between investment needs and shareholder rewards

* Cfo says regulation will weigh on service revenue growth in Europe in fy18, drag of about 1 percent point

* Ceo says service revenue in uk "flattening", enterprise remains highly competitive

* Ceo says operational improvements in uk now visible

* Ceo says no plans to move out of the uk after brexit, for vodafone brexit does not make a big difference

* Ceo says no plan to put Ghana, other african units into Vodacom at the moment

* Cfo says India could quickly rebound Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.