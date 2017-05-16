BRIEF-Vodafone sees cash flow improvement as regulation, capex ease

May 16 (Reuters) - Vodafone
* Cfo says free cash flow step-up driven by growth in organic business as capex normalises
* Cfo says goal is continuing dividend cover, ceo says sees balance between investment needs and shareholder rewards
* Cfo says regulation will weigh on service revenue growth in Europe in fy18, drag of about 1 percent point
* Ceo says service revenue in uk "flattening", enterprise remains highly competitive
* Ceo says operational improvements in uk now visible
* Ceo says no plans to move out of the uk after brexit, for vodafone brexit does not make a big difference
* Ceo says no plan to put Ghana, other african units into Vodacom at the moment
* Cfo says India could quickly rebound Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)