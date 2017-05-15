BRIEF-Vodafone transfers a 35 pct stake in Safaricom to Vodacom

May 15 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc
* Transfers a 35 pct interest in safaricom to vodacom in exchange for new ordinary shares in vodacom
* Vodacom has agreed to issue 226.8 million new ordinary vodacom shares to vodafone
* Values effective 35% indirect interest in safaricom at eur 2,361 million
* Transaction, which has a value of eur 2,361 million based on vodacom's closing share price on friday 12 may 2017, will increase vodafone's ownership in vodacom from 65% to 70%
* Streamlines and simplifies management of its sub-saharan african holdings
* Will continue to report its direct and indirect holdings in safaricom under equity method
* Not expected to have a material impact on vodafone group's free cash flow or its earnings