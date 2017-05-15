FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Vodafone transfers a 35 pct stake in Safaricom to Vodacom
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 15, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Vodafone transfers a 35 pct stake in Safaricom to Vodacom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc

* Transfers a 35 pct interest in safaricom to vodacom in exchange for new ordinary shares in vodacom

* Vodacom has agreed to issue 226.8 million new ordinary vodacom shares to vodafone

* Values effective 35% indirect interest in safaricom at eur 2,361 million

* Transaction, which has a value of eur 2,361 million based on vodacom's closing share price on friday 12 may 2017, will increase vodafone's ownership in vodacom from 65% to 70%

* Streamlines and simplifies management of its sub-saharan african holdings

* Will continue to report its direct and indirect holdings in safaricom under equity method

* Not expected to have a material impact on vodafone group's free cash flow or its earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.