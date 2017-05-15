FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Voip-Pal.Com plans to increase damage demands in lawsuits versus Apple, Verizon and AT&T
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 9:11 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Voip-Pal.Com plans to increase damage demands in lawsuits versus Apple, Verizon and AT&T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Voip-Pal.com-

* voip-pal.com announces plans to increase damage demands in lawsuits versus Apple, Verizon and AT&T

* voip-pal.com -revised total damages sought by Voip-Pal from Apple would rise from more than two billion dollars to more than twenty-five billion dollars

* voip-pal.com - Current damages sought from Verizon of more than two billion dollars would increase to over seventeen billion dollars

* voip-pal.com -Current damages sought from AT&T would increase from more than one billion dollars to over thirteen billion dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

