BRIEF-Voip-Pal.Com plans to increase damage demands in lawsuits versus Apple, Verizon and AT&T

* voip-pal.com announces plans to increase damage demands in lawsuits versus Apple, Verizon and AT&T

* voip-pal.com -revised total damages sought by Voip-Pal from Apple would rise from more than two billion dollars to more than twenty-five billion dollars

* voip-pal.com - Current damages sought from Verizon of more than two billion dollars would increase to over seventeen billion dollars

* voip-pal.com -Current damages sought from AT&T would increase from more than one billion dollars to over thirteen billion dollars