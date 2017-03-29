FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Voir Holdings says unit enters into SPA with Marvellous Future Sdn.for disposal of shop lot
March 29, 2017 / 9:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Voir Holdings says unit enters into SPA with Marvellous Future Sdn.for disposal of shop lot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Voir Holdings Bhd :

* Says Kumpulan Voir Sdn. Bhd, unit, entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Marvellous Future Sdn. Bhd

* Disposal will not have any material effect on the earnings per share, net assets per share and gearing of the company

* SPA agreement for disposal of a shop lot for a total cash consideration of 1.5 million RGT

* Disposal is expected to give rise to a gain of approximately 0.78 million RGT to Voir Group Source text : (bit.ly/2mP8LRK) Further company coverage:

